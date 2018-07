At least four people died and five other sustained severe injuries in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district due to lightning strikes, police said today.

"Akhilesh Patel (24) and Sunil (10) died in Purainia in Kalinjar. Similarly, Savita (15) died in Chaisar village while Shobha Devi (52) died in Naraini. The deaths took place yesterday."

Apart from this, five people sustained injuries.