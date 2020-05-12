App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 09:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

4 JeM associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

A police spokesman said the arrested persons were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other kinds of support to the "active terrorists of JeM" operating in the areas of Khrew and forest areas of Tral.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Police on Tuesday arrested four militant associates linked to proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police spokesman said the arrested persons were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other kinds of support to the "active terrorists of JeM" operating in the areas of Khrew and forest areas of Tral.

"They have been identified as Shabir Ahmad Parray, Sheeraz Ahmad Dar, Shafat Ahmad Mir and Ishfaq Ahmad Shah -- all residents of Bathen area of Khrew in Awantipora, Pulwama," he said.

Close
Incriminating material, including explosive material and ammunition, has been recovered on their disclosure in Bathen area, the spokesman added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 09:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jaish-e-Mohammad #Jammu and Kashmir

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Canara Robeco bets on FMCG, healthcare & telecom plays

Coronavirus pandemic | Canara Robeco bets on FMCG, healthcare & telecom plays

COVID-19 crisis opportunity to support 'own innovativeness': Ratan Tata

COVID-19 crisis opportunity to support 'own innovativeness': Ratan Tata

Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi urges Indians to be 'vocal for local' to make nation self-reliant

Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi urges Indians to be 'vocal for local' to make nation self-reliant

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.