4-hour Central Railway block to launch foot overbridge girders

Central Railway will operate a 4 -hour traffic and power block between Sion and Kurla stations on its mainline and Wadala-Mankhurd on Harbour line from 1 am and 4:50 am on Sunday to launch girders of foot overbridges.

Due to the block, the Bhusawal-CSMT passenger train will remain cancelled on January 25, while the CSMT-Bhusawal passenger, Sainagar Shirdi-CSMT passenger and CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi passenger trains will remain cancelled on January 26.