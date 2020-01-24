App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 10:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

4-hour Central Railway block to launch foot overbridge girders

Due to the block, the Bhusawal-CSMT passenger train will remain cancelled on January 25, while the CSMT-Bhusawal passenger, Sainagar Shirdi-CSMT passenger and CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi passenger trains will remain cancelled on January 26.

Central Railway will operate a 4 -hour traffic and power block between Sion and Kurla stations on its mainline and Wadala-Mankhurd on Harbour line from 1 am and 4:50 am on Sunday to launch girders of foot overbridges.

Due to the block, the Bhusawal-CSMT passenger train will remain cancelled on January 25, while the CSMT-Bhusawal passenger, Sainagar Shirdi-CSMT passenger and CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi passenger trains will remain cancelled on January 26.

Some trains will be rescheduled, partially cancelled or regulated due to the block, it said in a statement.

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 09:58 pm

