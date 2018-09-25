App
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 02:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

4 crore people benefitted from West Bengal fair price medicine shops: Mamata Banerjee

The CM, on the occasion of World Pharmacists' Day, also said that that some of these fair price shops offer up to 77 percent discount on maximum retail price of medicines.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Around four crore people have benefitted from the discounts provided at fair price medicine shops across West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Tuesday.

The CM, on the occasion of World Pharmacists' Day, also said that that some of these fair price shops offer up to 77 percent discount on maximum retail price of medicines.

"Today is World Pharmacists' Day. You will be happy to know that 115 Fair Price Medicine Shops are functional in Bangla, providing discounts up to 77% on MRP," Banerjee, who is currently on an official tour to Europe, tweeted.

"Till 31st December 2017, discount of more than Rs 1,100 crore has been availed by almost 4 crore people," the chief minister added.

World Pharmacists' Day was established by International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) in 2009 to acknowledge and appreciate the skills and expertise pharmacists bring to primary healthcare.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 02:15 pm

