you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2018 10:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

4 CMs express solidarity with Arvind Kejriwal, ask PM Modi to intervene

Kejriwal and three Cabinet colleagues have been staying put in a waiting room at Raj Niwas, protesting against what they call is a strike by the bureaucrats in Delhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Four non-BJP chief ministers today expressed solidarity with their Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, visiting his home and urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention on issues over which he is on a sit-in at the Lieutenant Governor's office.

West Bengal's Mamata Banerejee, Karnataka's HD Kumaraswamy, Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu and Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan reached the chief minister's residence in the evening.

They also wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking an appointment with him.

Kejriwal and three Cabinet colleagues have been staying put in a waiting room at Raj Niwas, protesting against what they call is a strike by the bureaucrats in the national capital.

During a joint press conference after meeting Kejriwal's family members, Banerjee said there is a "consitutitional crisis" in Delhi.

She said people should not suffer due to any “political crisis” brought about by any political party.

The four chief ministers are in Delhi to attend NITI Aayog meeting to be held tomorrow.

The chief ministers sought Baijal's permission to meet him around 9 pm and make a representation on the issues concerning the sit-in.

Kejriwal accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia and ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai is on a dharna at the LG's office, demanding that Baijal direct IAS officers to end the "strike".

Banerjee also wanted permission to meet Kejriwal, but AAP said that Baijal has denied it.

Kejriwal tweeted that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has directed Baijal to refuse permission to Banerjee to meet him.
First Published on Jun 17, 2018 09:27 am

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

