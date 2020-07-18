4 Chinese firms in India, including Huawei, might have been providing intel to PLA: Report

The Centre has identified four Chinese firms operational in India that have links with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China. These Chinese companies have reportedly been providing overseas intel to the Chinese army.

A 2017 Intelligence Law in China allows government authorities to conduct raids on suspects and the intel for such monitoring exercises is provided by Chinese companies such as Huawei, ZTE and TikTok. These companies are bound to provide information to China’s intelligence undertakings, regardless of where they operate from, reported India Today.

Listed below are Chinese companies that have links with the PLA.

Xindia Steels Limited

Xindia Steels — a joint venture between India and China — has recently commissioned an iron ore pelletisation unit in Karnataka at the cost of over Rs 250 crore. Its main investor is the Xinxing Cathay group, which was originally a part of the General Logistics Department of the PLA.

Xinxing Cathay International Group

Xinxing Cathay has a manufacturing unit in Chhattisgarh. The company is supposed to send a team to examine the site and quality of iron ore in the state soon. The group has already supplied nearly 30,000 tonnes of iron pipes to India.

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation

The CETC pledged a $46 million investment in a 200 MW PV manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh two years ago. CETC is also China’s leading military electronics maker. Several of their research institutes have been under the scanner of the US government over security reasons.

Huawei

Smartphones of the brand are popular in India, but what most Indians do not know is that Ren Zhengfei, who founded the company, is a former deputy director of the PLA engineering corps. Huawei earned a revenue of Rs 12,800 crore from its India operations in the financial year 2018-19.