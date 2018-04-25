4 BJP lawmakers urge UP CM to launch projects in Badaun

Four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers have written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging him to launch development projects in Badaun in an effort to break the hold of Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dharmendra Yadav in the district.

BJP MLA Mahesh Chandra Gupta, two other party MLAs and an MLC have written a letter to the chief minister, citing the development projects undertaken by Yadav during the previous SP regime, which they said have won over the constituents here.

"Yadav has been representing the constituency since 2009 and after 2012 when SP came to power, a government medical college hospital, overbridge and bypass, roads and degree colleges were sanctioned at his initiative," the letter said.

"These works by the SP MP have won him the loyalty of the people of the constituency. At present, the BJP has five MLAs of the six assembly segments of Badaun Lok Sabha constituency and despite the party having its government at the Centre and in the state, the importance of Dharmendra Yadav is intact. Therefore there are doubts whether the BJP candidate will be in a position to win this seat in 2019," the BJP lawmakers said in the letter.

It is essential that major development projects are undertaken to reduce the popularity of the SP MP among locals, the letter suggested, giving a list of at least 10 projects required for the constituency.