4 Army personnel, 2 civilian porters killed after avalanche in Siachen Glacier

Four Indian Army personnel and two civilian porters were killed after they were hit by an avalanche in northern part of the Siachen Glacier on November 18 afternoon.

A group of eight persons, which included six Army personnel, were hit by an avalanche at an altitude of 19,000 feet around 3.00 pm. Two Army personnel survived the avalanche.

An Army spokesperson was quoted by news agency PTI as saying that rescue teams from nearby posts were rushed to the location after the incident.

"All eight personnel were pulled out of the avalanche debris. Seven individuals were critically injured in the incident," the official said.

Despite best efforts, four soldiers and two civilian porters succumbed to extreme hypothermia, the official said.

The glacier is at a height of around 20,000 feet in the Karakoram Range. It is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.

Avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier during the winter and temperatures can drop to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius.