App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 03:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

4 Amarnath pilgrims die; toll in this year's yatra reaches 30

Nearly 2.96 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance to the naturally formed ice-lingam in the cave shrine in the 24 days of the pilgrimage.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Four Amarnath pilgrims have died over the past 24 hours en route the holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, taking the death toll in this year's pilgrimage to 30, officials said on Wednesday.

"While three pilgrims died on Tuesday, one more pilgrim died this morning due to various causes during their pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Shri Amarnathji," they said.

The officials said the death toll in this year's pilgrimage has now gone up to 30, which included 26 pilgrims, two sevadars (volunteers) and two security forces personnel deployed on duty en route the holy cave.

Close

In addition to these, 40 others have been taken ill or sustained injuries due to shooting stones and other causes since the pilgrimage began on July 1, they said.

Deaths due to cardiac arrest triggered by lack of oxygen in the area around the cave shrine have been common over the years, prompting the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board to issue regular health advisories to the pilgrims.

All pilgrims are required to get a fitness certificate from a doctor before undertaking the pilgrimage to the cave shrine located at an altitude of 3,888 metres.

Nearly 2.96 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance to the naturally formed ice-lingam in the cave shrine in the 24 days of the pilgrimage.

The number of pilgrims who have paid obeisance at the cave shrine this year is already higher than the 2.83 lakh of last year.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 03:46 pm

tags #Amarnath yatra #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.