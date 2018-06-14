App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 06:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

4.5 magnitude quake hits Himachal Pradesh

Tremors were felt around 3.45 pm and the magnitude of quake was 4.5 on Richter scale with epicenter in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, the local MeT office said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district this afternoon, meteorological department officials said. Tremors were felt in different parts of the state but no loss of life or property was reported.

Tremors were felt around 3.45 pm and the magnitude of quake was 4.5 on Richter scale with epicenter in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, the local MeT office said.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 06:47 pm

tags #earthquake #Himachal Pradesh #India

