you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 11:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 8.15 pm at a depth of 25 kilometres.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

A medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Ladakh on Friday evening, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

There were no reports of any damage, officials said.

There were no reports of any damage, officials said.

Its epicentre was in Ladakh, the Meteorological Department said, adding that tremors were also felt in most parts of the Kashmir Valley and Kishtwar and Doda districts in Jammu region.

The Himalayan region is highly prone to earthquakes.

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 10:59 pm

tags #Current Affairs #earthquake #India #Ladakh #National Centre for Seismology

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.