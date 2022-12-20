 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
4.21 crore hospital admissions authorised under PM-JAY till December 14: Govt

PTI
Dec 20, 2022 / 05:48 PM IST

Till December 14, 4.21 crore hospital admissions worth Rs 49,468.60 crore had been authorised under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Tuesday.

Launched in 2018, AB PM-JAY is the largest publicly funded health insurance scheme which provides a health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families.

"As on December 14, under AB PM-JAY, 4.21 crore hospital admissions worth Rs 49,468.60 crore have been authorised, which contributes to directly reduce the out-of-pocket expenditure of the public," Pawar said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

Under the National Health Mission (NHM), the flagship programme of the government, many steps have been taken towards supporting the state governments in providing accessible and affordable healthcare to people, he said.

Financial and technical support is provided to states and union territories to provide accessible, affordable and quality healthcare, especially to the poor and vulnerable sections of the population, in both urban and rural areas.

The NHM provides support for improvement of health infrastructure, availability of adequate human resources to man health facilities, to improve availability and accessibility to quality healthcare, especially for the underserved and marginalised groups in rural areas, Pawar said.