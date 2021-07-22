4.2 million illegal beneficiaries received cash payment worth Rs 2,900 crore under PM-KISAN scheme

Representative image

As many as 4.2 million people who are not eligible to enjoy the benefits of the PM-KISAN scheme have received Rs 2,900 crore illegally since it rolled out.

The PM-KISAN was launched on February 24, 2019, to provide income support of Rs 6,000 per year to land-owning farmers. The cash transfer is made in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each with a gap of four months.

So far, the Centre has disbursed nearly Rs 1.15 lakh crore under the scheme. It was the responsibility of the respective states to identify the beneficiaries of the PM-KISAN scheme.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in a Parliament reply that the Centre will take all necessary steps to recover the pay-out received by illegal beneficiaries from the Narendra Modi government’s cash-transfer scheme to help farmers.

Tomar told the Lok Sabha on July 20 that while most states have such ineligible beneficiaries, Assam, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh top the list.

The union minister informed that there are 83,5268 illegal beneficiaries in Assam, that is, around one-fifth of the total ineligible beneficiaries found so far. Tamil Nadu followed next with 72,2271 fake beneficiaries and Chhattisgarh was found to have 58,289 ineligible beneficiaries. In Punjab, the number stood at 56,2256 and 52,178 in Bihar.

Detailing the amount that needs to be recovered from the illegal beneficiaries in these states, Tomar said Assam needs to recover Rs 554 crore, Bihar Rs 425 crore, Punjab Rs 437 crore, and Uttar Pradesh Rs 258 crore.

A Hindustan Times report quoted an official privy to the matter as saying: “States have been asked to initiate criminal proceedings against people who fraudulently got into the system and to recover amounts disbursed to them.”

He added: “Full details of such people are available, and states will have to proceed against them as per law.”