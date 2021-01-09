MARKET NEWS

4.2-magnitude quake jolts Himachal Pradesh's Kangra District

PTI
January 09, 2021 / 09:14 PM IST
Representative image

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Saturday but no loss of life or property was reported.

The earthquake struck at 8.21 pm, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh.

The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometres in northeast of Kangra's Kareri.

Tremors were also felt in adjoining areas, he said.

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh fall in a high seismic zone and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region.
