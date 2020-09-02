4.1 magnitude earthquake in Gujarat's Kutch district

The earthquake was recorded at 2.09 pm with its epicentre 7 km North-North East from Dudhai in Kutch district, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.
PTI
An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude was recorded in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.
The depth of the light-intensity quake was 30.5 km, he added.
No casualties or damage to the property were reported due to the tremors, the district administration said.Earlier in the morning, a mild quake of 2.3 magnitude was recorded with its epicentre 19 km East-North East from Lalpur in Jamnagar district of Saurashtra region, the ISR official said.
First Published on Sep 2, 2020 05:15 pm