172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|4-1-magnitude-earthquake-in-gujarats-kutch-district-5789441.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at Making ETFs More Mutual webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 05:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

4.1 magnitude earthquake in Gujarat's Kutch district

The earthquake was recorded at 2.09 pm with its epicentre 7 km North-North East from Dudhai in Kutch district, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

PTI
Representational Image
Representational Image

An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude was recorded in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

The earthquake was recorded at 2.09 pm with its epicentre 7 km North-North East from Dudhai in Kutch district, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

The depth of the light-intensity quake was 30.5 km, he added.

Close

No casualties or damage to the property were reported due to the tremors, the district administration said.

Earlier in the morning, a mild quake of 2.3 magnitude was recorded with its epicentre 19 km East-North East from Lalpur in Jamnagar district of Saurashtra region, the ISR official said.
First Published on Sep 2, 2020 05:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #earthquake #Gujarat #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.