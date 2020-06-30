App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 02:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Jammu region

The earthquake occurred at 8.56 am and its epicenter was in Bhalasa belt of Doda district, according to the officials.

PTI
Representational Image
Representational Image

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit the Jammu region in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said. No casualty or damage to property was reported, they said.

The earthquake occurred at 8.56 am and its epicenter was in Bhalasa belt of Doda district, according to the officials.

The tremors were also felt in Kishtwar, Ramban, Kathua and Udhampur districts, they said.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #earthquake #India #Jammu

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.