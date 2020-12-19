3,940 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 74 deaths

Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally rose to 18,92,707 as it recorded 3,940 fresh cases of infection on Saturday, a health official said.

The state also reported 74 deaths due to the pandemic in the day, taking the death toll to 48,648, he said. On the other hand, 3,119 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered persons to 17,81,841. There are 61,095 active cases in the state.

Mumbai city reported 632 new cases, which pushed its case count to 2,86,264, while its death toll rose to 10,980 with nine new fatalities. The state has so far conducted 1,20,59,235 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,92,707, new cases: 3,940, death toll: 48,648, discharged: 17,81,841, active cases: 61,095, people tested so far: 1,20,59,235.