MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

3,940 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 74 deaths

Mumbai city reported 632 new cases, which pushed its case count to 2,86,264, while its death toll rose to 10,980 with nine new fatalities.

PTI
December 19, 2020 / 08:40 PM IST

Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally rose to 18,92,707 as it recorded 3,940 fresh cases of infection on Saturday, a health official said.

The state also reported 74 deaths due to the pandemic in the day, taking the death toll to 48,648, he said. On the other hand, 3,119 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered persons to 17,81,841. There are 61,095 active cases in the state.

Mumbai city reported 632 new cases, which pushed its case count to 2,86,264, while its death toll rose to 10,980 with nine new fatalities. The state has so far conducted 1,20,59,235 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,92,707, new cases: 3,940, death toll: 48,648, discharged: 17,81,841, active cases: 61,095, people tested so far: 1,20,59,235.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra
first published: Dec 19, 2020 08:40 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.