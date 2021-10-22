39 woman officers get permanent commission in Indian Army

Representative image (PTI)

Thirty-nine woman officers of the Indian Army have got permanent commission, the Union government informed the Supreme Court on October 22.

The Supreme Court has, in turn, directed the Centre to ensure the new service status of the 39 woman Army officers is granted within seven working days, NDTV reported.

So far, woman officers of the Indian Army were only granted short service commission, which lasted 10 years. However, at the end of the SSC term, the officers had the option to choose for permanent commission or retire. If denied, they could seek a four-year extension. A permanent commission would mean that they would be able to serve the Indian Army and rise up the ranks till retirement.

The battle for permanent commission reached its peak when 71 woman SSC officers, who were denied permanent commission, had moved the Supreme Court, seeking a permanent stint at the army.

Only 39 out of the 71 officers were reportedly found eligible for permanent commission, the Centre told the apex court, stating there were “issues of discipline” with 25 others, while the rest were medically unfit.

The Supreme Court has sought a detailed report from the government, explaining why the 25 woman officers were deemed ineligible for permanent commission.

A two-judge bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna, who is on the path to becoming the first woman Chief Justice of India, heard the matter.