39 Indians stranded on two ships in China for months

Representative image of a bulk carrier at the Ningbo Zhoushan port in China's Zhejiang province. (Image: Reuters/Stringer)

Thirty-nine Indians were stranded on two ships in the Chinese waters for many months, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) confirmed on December 17, saying India was in touch with the authorities in China to ensure the crew’s humanitarian needs were taken care of.

In a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said bulk cargo vessel MV Jag Anand was anchored near Jingtang port in Hebei province since June 13. The ship has 23 Indian nationals as crew.

Another ship, MV Anastasia, with 16 Indians as crew, was anchored near Caofeidian port since September 20, waiting for the discharge of the cargo, he said.

"Our embassy is in touch with the Chinese authorities. The Chinese authorities have conveyed that on account of various COVID-19 related restrictions imposed by the local authorities, crew change is not being permitted from these ports," he said.

Srivastava said the owners of these shipping companies and receivers of the cargo have been made aware of the reasons for the delay in the unloading of the cargo.