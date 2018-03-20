39 Indians kidnapped by ISIS in Iraq are dead: Sushma Swaraj

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj informed Parliament on Tuesday that the 39 Indians, who were kidnapped in Iraq, are dead. The Indians were abducted by the ISIS in Mosul, Iraq in June 2014.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Swaraj said that a deep penetration radar confirmed that all Indians had died after the bodies were exhumed.

Swaraj thanked the Martyrs Foundation and added that they would hold a press conference later in the day and elaborate of the DNA-testing procedures and provide evidence.

Swaraj said that the government received information on Monday that out of the 39 DNA samples, 38 have matched by 70 percent.

The foreign minister said that the mortal remains were sent to Iraqi capital Baghdad. DNA samples of their relatives had been sent earlier for verification of bodies.

Swaraj said the four state governments were involved in send of the DNA samples — Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar.

General VK Singh will head to Iraq and bring back the remains, Swaraj said, adding that the plane will first go to Amritsar, then to Patna and finally to Kolkata.

The foreign minister also said that she was waiting for a 'strong evidence' before declaring their death.

Swaraj thanked the government of Iraq for the support they extended and also thanked General VK Singh for following up on the case.

Members present in the Rajya Sabha observed silence to mourn the death of the 39 Indians.