39 fully vaccinated students of govt medical college hospital test positive for COVID-19

At least 39 fully vaccinated medical students of the Government Medical Hospital here have tested positive for COVID-19, hospital authorities said.

The medical college, closed due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, was reopened on June 1 and the first batch of the students reported back to the campus on June 5.

The second batch of 175 students arrived on June 6, among whom the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed the same day, the authorities said. When the cases started rising, the authorities conducted COVID tests for all students of that batch on July 17.

They were allowed to go home after 20 of them tested positive for the virus. Three batches of the students are staying back in the campus as their examination is now underway, they said. Nineteen students in these batches have tested positive for COVID-19.

They have been allowed to appear for the theory examination in specially arranged rooms. Besides them, 17 students of the Dental college in the Medical College campus have also tested positive for coronavirus, they said.