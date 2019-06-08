App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 05:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

382 cadets commissioned into Indian Army

Lt Gen Matheson asked the officers to maintain discipline, stressing that no war can be won without it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

As many as 382 cadets were on June 8 commissioned into the Army after a passing-out parade at the Indian Military Academy here. GOC-in-C (South-Western Command) Lt Gen Cherish Matheson took the salute.

Seventy-seven candidates from nine other nations, including Afghanistan, Mauritius, Maldives and Fiji, too passed out from the academy after completing their training.

Lt Gen Matheson asked the officers to maintain discipline, stressing that no war can be won without it.

Close

He recalled his time at the academy, when 39 years ago he also stood at the drill square like these cadets.

Three Army helicopters showered petals on the cadets before they entered the Chetwode building and crossed the “Antim Pag” (final step) there.

Cadet Akshat Raj was awarded the Sword of Honour for the best overall performance.
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 05:34 pm

tags #India #Indian Army

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.