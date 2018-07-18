38% trains delayed in last three months: MoS Railways Rajen Gohain

As many as 38 percent trains have been delayed in the last three months, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain informed the Lok Sabha today. In April, 39 percent trains were delayed, in May, the figure stood at 40 percent and in June 35 percent of trains were late, taking the average delays to 38 percent over the last three months.

In a written reply, the minister said for maintenance of assets and infrastructure augmentation, 4,60,566 block hours (for maintenance) were recorded during April to June 2018 as against 4,11,627 block hours during April to June 2017, which is 48,938 more block hours as compared to the corresponding period of 2017-2018.

"Many times, trains get delayed not only due to the factors related to its internal working but also external factors which are beyond the control of Railways. In addition to asset failures, certain factors such as line capacity and terminal capacity constraints on account of increasing passenger and freight traffic, adverse weather conditions (fog, rains, breaches), intermittent natural calamities such as floods... also adversely affect the punctuality of trains over Indian Railways," he said.

With a view to facilitate passengers about the actual arrival of trains and to incorporate the time required for safety-related works, Zonal Railways have proposed certain timetable changes, including delayed arrival at certain terminals, and the same is being reviewed, the minister said.