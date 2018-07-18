App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

38% trains delayed in last three months: MoS Railways Rajen Gohain

With a view to facilitate passengers about the actual arrival of trains and to incorporate the time required for safety-related works, Zonal Railways have proposed certain timetable changes

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

As many as 38 percent trains have been delayed in the last three months, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain informed the Lok Sabha today. In April, 39 percent trains were delayed, in May, the figure stood at 40 percent and in June 35 percent of trains were late, taking the average delays to 38 percent over the last three months.

In a written reply, the minister said for maintenance of assets and infrastructure augmentation, 4,60,566 block hours (for maintenance) were recorded during April to June 2018 as against 4,11,627 block hours during April to June 2017, which is 48,938 more block hours as compared to the corresponding period of 2017-2018.

"Many times, trains get delayed not only due to the factors related to its internal working but also external factors which are beyond the control of Railways. In addition to asset failures, certain factors such as line capacity and terminal capacity constraints on account of increasing passenger and freight traffic, adverse weather conditions (fog, rains, breaches), intermittent natural calamities such as floods... also adversely affect the punctuality of trains over Indian Railways," he said.

With a view to facilitate passengers about the actual arrival of trains and to incorporate the time required for safety-related works, Zonal Railways have proposed certain timetable changes, including delayed arrival at certain terminals, and the same is being reviewed, the minister said.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 08:09 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.