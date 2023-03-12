37% of citizens experienced harassment on public transport in the last 3 years: Report

Incidents of harassment, abuse, and even physical altercations in public transport, including flights, trains, and buses, have been prevalent in the country. This issue has gained increased attention, particularly with the shocking revelation of an inebriated passenger who allegedly urinated on another co-traveler during an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26th of last year.

Air rage, especially, unruly behavior of passengers and staff too have become hot topics on social media and been in the news in recent times.

Following the incidents, a new survey revealed that 37 percent of Indian citizens said that they have experienced or observed harassment, scuffle or abuse in public transport in the last 3 years, while 56 percent denied having faced any such mishaps and 7 percent did not respond.

A survey conducted by LocalCircles on March 12 showed that of those who did experience such behaviour, 10 percent were admitted to having witnessed or experienced such incidents 4-6 times in the last 3 years; 16 percent indicated 2-3 times and 11 percent indicated one time.

Furthermore, the survey, which received over 20,000 responses from citizens located in 321 districts of India, 69 percent hoped that creating awareness about unacceptable and acceptable behavior when on board public transport and a signed declaration when buying a ticket will improve the situation. The survey data also showed that 46 percent of respondents are "definitely" sure on this course of action while 23 percent feel it "might have some positive impact". Among the remaining respondents, 11 percent have no hope that the situation will improve "even after awareness campaigns and strict punishment/ penalty"; while 16 percent feel that such a step will work only if "strict punishment/ penalty" is enforced. Additionally, 4 percent of the respondents gave no clear reply.

Amit Shah sounds LS poll bugle in Kerala, targets CM on corruption In conclusion, LocalCircles stated that most of the surveyed people said that they have observed unruly behaviour on public transport like flights, trains, buses, etc. in the last 3 years indicating that these instances are fairly common and majority of them go unreported. "Many a times though people may not be directly involved in the scuffle, just observing it leaves a bad taste and experience with them," it added.

Moneycontrol News