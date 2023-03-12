 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

37% of citizens experienced harassment on public transport in the last 3 years: Report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 12, 2023 / 10:00 PM IST

A survey conducted by LocalCircles showed that of those who did experience such behaviour, 10 percent were admitted to having witnessed or experienced such incidents 4-6 times in the last 3 years; 16 percent indicated 2-3 times and 11 percent indicated one time.

Air rage, especially, unruly behavior of passengers and staff too have become hot topics on social media and been in the news in recent times.(Representative image)

Incidents of harassment, abuse, and even physical altercations in public transport, including flights, trains, and buses, have been prevalent in the country. This issue has gained increased attention, particularly with the shocking revelation of an inebriated passenger who allegedly urinated on another co-traveler during an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26th of last year.

Air rage, especially, unruly behavior of passengers and staff too have become hot topics on social media and been in the news in recent times.

Following the incidents, a new survey revealed that 37 percent of Indian citizens said that they have experienced or observed harassment, scuffle or abuse in public transport in the last 3 years, while 56 percent denied having faced any such mishaps and 7 percent did not respond.

A survey conducted by LocalCircles on March 12 showed that of those who did experience such behaviour, 10 percent were admitted to having witnessed or experienced such incidents 4-6 times in the last 3 years; 16 percent indicated 2-3 times and 11 percent indicated one time.