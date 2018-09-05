App
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 10:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

37.45% of placements provided by RSLDC genuine: CAG report

During 2014-17, Rs 189.81 crore was spent on these skill training programmes.

Only 37.45 percent of the placements provided by the Rajasthan Skill and Livelihoods Development Corporation (RSLDC) during 2014-17 were genuine, according to a CAG report.

According to the audit report on social and general sector, which was tabled Wednesday in the Rajasthan Assembly, 37.45 percent of the placements provided by the agency were genuine.

The RSLDC, a premier agency for imparting skill training programmes, could achieve only 48.90 percent of the targets for the three skill training programmes during 2014-17, the report said.

The programmes are Regular Skill Training Programme (RSTP) for self employment, Employment Linked Skill Training Programme (ELSTP) to train youths in various skills and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana.

During 2014-17, Rs 189.81 crore was spent on these three skill training programmes.

The audit watchdog found in its report that 55.74 percent of the training was conducted in identified key sectors, and employment and placement figures were too low.

There was an urgent need to tackle unemployment in the state through skill development in a holistic manner and ensure effective implementation of the training, the report said.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 10:38 pm

