37.45% of placements provided by RSLDC genuine: CAG report

Only 37.45 percent of the placements provided by the Rajasthan Skill and Livelihoods Development Corporation (RSLDC) during 2014-17 were genuine, according to a CAG report.

The RSLDC, a premier agency for imparting skill training programmes, could achieve only 48.90 percent of the targets for the three skill training programmes during 2014-17, the report said.

The programmes are Regular Skill Training Programme (RSTP) for self employment, Employment Linked Skill Training Programme (ELSTP) to train youths in various skills and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana.

During 2014-17, Rs 189.81 crore was spent on these three skill training programmes.

The audit watchdog found in its report that 55.74 percent of the training was conducted in identified key sectors, and employment and placement figures were too low.

There was an urgent need to tackle unemployment in the state through skill development in a holistic manner and ensure effective implementation of the training, the report said.