366 terrorists and 96 civilians killed, 81 security personnel martyred since Article 370 scrapped: Govt

A total of 366 terrorists and 96 civilians were killed in Kashmir between August 5, 2019, and November 30, 2021, the government informed Parliament in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha on December 8. As many as 81 security personnel also martyred after the repeal of Article 370, the government said.

Responding to questions by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told Rajya Sabha that no Kashmiri Pandit or Hindu has been displaced from the valley.

On the 10th day of the ongoing Winter session of the Parliament, Singh asked two questions to be answered by the Minister of Home Affairs. The first one was on the number of Kashmiri Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits displaced in the valley after Article 370 was revoked.

In reply, Rai stated, “After the repeal of Article 370, no Kashmiri Pandit/Hindu has been displaced from the valley. However, recently some Kashmiri Pandit families, mostly women and children, living in Kashmir have moved to the Jammu region. These families are of government employees, many of whom, move to Jammu in winter as part of the movement of officials and the winter vacation in educational institutions.”

The second question, Singh raised was about the number of terrorists and citizens who died and the number of soldiers from forces and paramilitary forces martyred in Kashmir after Article 370 was revoked.

Rai replied that 366 terrorists were killed while 96 civilians and 81 security personnel lost their lives in Kashmir between August 5, 2019, and November 30, 2021.

On December 7, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is grave as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to keep his promise of removing "dil ki doori and Dilli ki doori".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised us of removing 'dil ki doori and Dilli ki doori (distance between hearts and the distance with Delhi)'. Neither were the hearts connected, nor was the distance between J-K and Delhi bridged. He should tell the people if anything has changed," Abdullah said.

Apparently referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement without naming him that the situation in J-K has improved after the abrogation of Article 370, the NC leader said false claims are being made even though the situation on the ground is grave.