3,581 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 57 deaths

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Saturday rose to 19,65,556 as it recorded 3,581 fresh cases, a health official said.

The state also reported 57 fatalities, taking the death toll to 50,027, he said.

As many as 2,401 patients were discharged after treatment, pushing the tally of recovered people to 18,61,400.

With this the number of active patients settled at 52,960. Mumbai city reported 596 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,98,235, while its death toll rose to 11,181 with eight new fatalities.

With 70,571 new tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 1,33,38,488.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 19,65,556, new cases: 3,581, death toll: 50,027, discharged: 18,61,400, active cases:52,960, people tested so far: 1,33,38,488.