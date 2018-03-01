App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Feb 24, 2018 03:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

35 percent turnout in peaceful Bijepur bypoll till noon

Counting of votes would be undertaken on February 28

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Around 35 percent of the voters exercised their franchise in the by-election to the Bijepur Assembly seat in Odisha till noon today, an election official said.

Polling began at 8 am and would continue till 5 pm, the official said.

Counting of votes would be undertaken on February 28.

The by-poll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA Subal Sahu in August last year.

related news

"Polling is going on smoothly and peacefully, barring brief interruptions in some booths due to technical snags in Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines," the official said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the by-poll in the constituency located in Bargarh district, especially in the wake of pre-poll violence in and around the area, officials said.

Around 2.21 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 281 polling booths set up for the by-election, as against 270 booths used during the Assembly polls in 2014, according to Bargarh district Collector Yamini Sarangi.

"Of the 281 booths, 155 have been identified as critical. We have 12 dedicated squads to ensure free and fair polling in all the places," Sarangi said.

"Six check posts have also been set up in the border areas where vehicles coming from outside will be stopped and disallowed to enter Bijepur constituency," Bargarh SP Jai Narayan Pankaj said.

Security has been tightened following a series of violent incidents, including an attack on the brother of state Labour Minister Susanta Singh yesterday.

A total of five companies (500 personnel) of Central Paramilitary Force along with one company (85 personnel) of Odisha Swift Action Force have been deployed on poll duty, a senior police officer said.

This apart, 40 platoons (1,200 personnel) of state armed police have been deployed on poll duty, he said.

Late Congress leader Subal Sabu's wife Rita Sahu has been fielded this time by the ruling BJD. There are 13 other candidates in the fray including Ashok Panigrahi of BJP and Pranay Sahu of Congress.

tags #India #Madhya Pradesh

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC