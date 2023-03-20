 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
35% drop in total vehicles on Delhi roads since ban on overage automobiles: Economic Survey

Mar 20, 2023 / 07:56 PM IST

According to it, the total number of motor vehicles on Delhi roads in 2021-22 was 79.18 lakh, a 35.38 per cent decrease since the Delhi government banned diesel vehicles aged over 10 years and petrol vehicles which are more than 15 years old.

The report noted that the annual growth of vehicles in Delhi fell from 8.13 per cent in 2005-06 to 3.03 per cent in 2020-21. (Representative Image)

The total number of vehicles on the roads of the national capital has declined by more than 35 per cent since the city government banned plying of overage vehicles, according to the Economic Survey of Delhi, 2022-23, report.

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot tabled the Delhi Economic Survey in the Assembly on Monday.

The Supreme Court in 2018 banned in Delhi diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively. It had said that vehicles plying in violation of the order would be impounded. A 2014 order of the National Green Tribunal bars vehicles older than 15 years to be parked in public places.