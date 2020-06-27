App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 08:31 AM IST

3,460 fresh COVID cases in Delhi take tally to over 77K; death toll climbs to 2,492

The national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases on Tuesday and eclipsed Mumbai as the worst-hit Indian city by the pandemic a day later.

PTI

Delhi recorded 3,460 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 77,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,492, authorities said.

Sixty-three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Friday.

The death toll from coronavirus in the city has risen to 2,492 and the total number of cases mounted to 77,240, it said.

The health department said an order has been issued regarding revised SOPs for management of COVID-19 patients.

According to the bulletin, 47,091 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The city has 27,657 active COVID-19 cases.

It said 4,59,156 tests have been conducted so far.

The number of containment zones in the city stand at 280.

Meanwhile, the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, a facility with 80 per cent beds reserved for COVID-19 patients, on Friday tweeted that OPD services at the facility have resumed.

"Your health remains our priority. With a complete dedicated infrastructure to Non-Covid patients – our OPD services have now resumed. To book your appointments, please refer to our website. We are Safe for you," it said.

First Published on Jun 27, 2020 07:57 am

tags #coronavirus #Delhi #India

