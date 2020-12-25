3,431 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 71 deaths

Maharashtra reported 3,431 new coronavirus infections on December 25, taking the tally of cases to 19,13,382, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 49,129 with 71 new fatalities.

With 1,427 patients discharged from hospitals during the day, the number of recovered patients increased to 18,06,298. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 94.4 percent, while the fatality rate is 2.57 percent, the official said.

The positivity rate -- proportion of positive cases in the samples tested so far -- is 15.43 percent.

Currently 4,77,528 people are in home quarantine and 3,695 people are in institutional quarantine across the state. The number of active cases is 56,823. Mumbai reported 596 new COVID-19 cases taking its tally to 2,89,800, while 11 fatalities took the death toll in the state capital to 11,056.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

With 318 new cases, caseload in Pune city rose to 1,89,656. Three fatalities in Pune took its death toll to 4,397. Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases -19,13,382, New cases-3,431, Total deaths- 49,129, Total recoveries-18,06,298, Active cases-56,823 number of tests conducted-1,24,01,637.