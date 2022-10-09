English
    34 people injured as bus overturns in Madhya Pradesh

    The accident took place around 1.30 am when the bus passengers were returning to Sakulpura from Raghopur Sakka village after taking part in a function, Kotwali police station inspector Bhupendra Pandre told PTI.

    PTI
    October 09, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Thirty four people were injured when a private bus in which they were travelling overturned after hitting a buffalo calf on a road in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district on Sunday, police said.

    Ten of the victims were severely injured, they said.

    He said an initial investigation suggested the vehicle was driven at a high speed and the people on board had even asked the driver to slow down.

    When a buffalo calf came in front of the bus in Saliah area, about 10 km from the district headquarters, the driver in a bid to save the animal lost control over the wheels. The vehicle then hit the calf and overturned, Pandre said.

    The bus driver fled from the spot after the accident, he said.
    PTI
    first published: Oct 9, 2022 12:26 pm
