Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 08:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

34 lakh Maharashtra social justice dept beneficiaries to get Rs 1.2k crore

The advance payment is for the months of April, May and June, he said.

PTI
Amid the lockdown for coronavirus outbreak, 34.28 lakh beneficiaries will get an advance of Rs 1,273 crore from the Maharashtra social justice department, which provides financial assistance to widows and senior citizens from the economically weaker sections and physically disabled, state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Monday.

"Some schemes also have a component that is received from the Centre. However, the Centre has given just Rs 130 crore and the rest of the amount is being provided by the state itself," Pawar said.

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 06:20 pm

tags #Ajit Pawar #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

