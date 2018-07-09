App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 08:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

3,340 building plans given nod online in last two yrs: NDMC

Mayor Adesh Gupta urged owners, who have occupied buildings without getting the completion certificate, to apply for the same through the NDMC website.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As many as 3,340 building plans have been approved online during the past two years under North Delhi Municipal Corporation's ease of doing business policy, the civic body said today. In a statement, NDMC said 71 occupancy certificates have been issued during this period and about 54 such certificates are under process.

"Working on its motto of providing Ease of Doing Business, NDMC has approved 3,340 online building plans in the past two years," it said.

North Delhi Mayor Adesh Gupta said: "All alerts or change in statuses (regarding applications) are intimated to the applicant/architects through SMS and email, and digitally-signed certificates/completion plans can be downloaded without the need to visit any NDMC office."

He urged owners, who have occupied buildings without getting the completion certificate, to apply for the same through the NDMC website.

"No inspection is carried out by the corporation for residential buildings, measuring up to 105 sqm. For these buildings, the completion certificate is issued based on the inspection carried out by the architect/engineer," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Under the initiative, NDMC has categorised many reforms under single-window clearance. Applications can be submitted online, building permits and completion certificates are issued online, deemed approval of no-objection certificate is given in 15 days and deemed sanction of a building plan in 30 days, he said.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 08:45 am

