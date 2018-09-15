App
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2018 04:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

33-kgs of 'nag chhatri' found in vehicle, FIR lodged against postal department

The herbs were being sent to Delhi from Kishtwar district through the postal department courier service

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The forest department seized 33 kilograms of 'nag chhatri' (trillium govanianum), a high-value banned medicinal herb, from a vehicle of a postal department in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday, a senior official said.

The forest produce, packed in three bags, was being sent to Delhi from Kishtwar district through the postal department courier service. A team of officials at a forest check post intercepted the vehicle at Batote along the Jammu-Srinagar highway and during its checking seized the material, forest range officer Surinder Singh Chib told PTI.

"The involvement of postal department officials in smuggling of the banned forest produce cannot be ruled out," he said, adding that no one had been arrested so far.
First Published on Sep 15, 2018 04:00 pm

tags #India

