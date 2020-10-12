32,876 human rights' violation complaints registered from April-September this year: NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission on Monday said it registered 32,876 complaints during April-September when the country reeled under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NHRC Chairperson Justice (retd) H L Dattu said this in a statement released on the 27th anniversary of its foundation.

This year has been very tough globally for humanity due to COVID-19, he said in the statement.

"We have been trying to cope with the related challenges in line with the spirit of COVID warriors to face the adversity despite the fact that some of NHRC employees were also impacted by the pandemic," Dattu said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

He also shared the details of the number of complaints registered.

During the period from "October 1, 2019 to September 30 this year, the Commission registered 73,729 complaints. These included 32,876 complaints registered during April 1-September 30, 2020, while various parts of the country were impacted by COVID-19 pandemic," the NHRC chairperson was quoted as saying in the statement.

These also include 29 suo moto cases of human rights violation taken up by the rights panel, he said.

Besides, the Supreme Court allowed NHRC intervention in its suo moto petition on the issues of migrant labourers, the statement said.

"This year, the pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges at every front of life due to which, we are not organizing formal function to mark the occasion," Dattu said.

"However, we hope and pray that situation improves, and we are able to celebrate it along with International Human Rights Day on December 10," he said.

The NHRC, since its inception on October 12, 1993, has consistently endeavoured to broaden the ambit of human rights with the challenges of changing times for the protection of the civil and political rights of the people including safeguarding their economic, social, and cultural rights, he said.