320 gm of heroin seized, 1 person arrested

The seized drugs (Source - ANI)

Police seized 320 gm of heroin in Central Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday and arrested one person in this connection, an officer said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Bokajan, John Das said acting on a tip-off a bus coming from Dimapur in Nagaland was intercepted at Laharijan area by a police team.

On searching the bus the police team found 320 gm of heroin concealed in 25 soapboxes from the possession of a man, the SDPO said.

The man has been arrested, he added.