320 gm of heroin seized, 1 person arrested

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Bokajan, John Das said acting on a tip-off a bus coming from Dimapur in Nagaland was intercepted at Laharijan area by a police team.

PTI
October 04, 2021 / 11:07 AM IST
The seized drugs (Source - ANI)

Police seized 320 gm of heroin in Central Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday and arrested one person in this connection, an officer said.

On searching the bus the police team found 320 gm of heroin concealed in 25 soapboxes from the possession of a man, the SDPO said.

The man has been arrested, he added.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #drugs #heroin #India
first published: Oct 4, 2021 09:05 am

