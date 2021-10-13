32 Tihar prison officials found to be complicit with Unitech's jailed ex-promoters: Police

Unitech's Sanjay Chandra (REUTERS)

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday registered a case after 32 officials of Tihar Jail number 7 were found to be complicit with Unitech's imprisoned ex-promoters Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said the FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code, and investigation has been taken up.

The Supreme Court had on October 6 directed suspension of Tihar jail officials, registration of case against them and full-fledged probe into their collusion with Sanjay and Ajay Chandra, based on Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana's report.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah had directed registration of cases against the Tihar Jail officials and other unknown persons under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code against those involved in the collusion as per the report.

The apex court had also directed that the officials of Tihar Jail who have been prima facie found to be complicit in the course of the enquiry to be placed under suspension and had further directed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to respond to the suggestions which were contained in the report submitted by Asthana, police said.

During enquiry, 32 officials of Tihar Jail number 7 were found to be complicit with Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra in this matter. Accordingly, letters have been sent to the Director General (Tihar Jail) and Home Ministry for further necessary action in this regard, Biswal added.

The former Unitech promoters had been shifted from the Tihar Jail here to Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail and Taloja Central Jail, following a Supreme Court order.

The court had said that two reports of the Enforcement Directorate about the conduct of Sanjay and Ajay and the connivance of Tihar Jail staff in flouting orders and undermining the jurisdiction of the court have raised some serious and disturbing issues.