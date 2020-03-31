App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 11:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

317 Europeans take off from Goa to Frankfurt in special flight amid lockdown

A special flight carrying the tourists who hailed from Germany and other European Union countries, took off at 5.30 am, the officials said.

As many as 317 European tourists stranded in the coastal state amid the lockdown due to coronavirus, took off for Frankfurt on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The aircraft had landed here from Frankfurt.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had told reporters on Monday that many foreign tourists are stranded in the state and are being airlifted.

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 11:20 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Frankfurt #India #lockdown

