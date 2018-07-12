App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

31 schools, 57 hotspots high on drug peddlers' radar: Delhi police

The police have also prepared a zone-wise list of areas in the national capital that have become drug-smuggling hubs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Delhi Police has narrowed down on 31 schools and 57 other hotspots across the national capital that are on drug peddlers' radar.

The police visited 31 vulnerable schools in an attempt to curb peddling of drugs and narcotic substances among its students, as part of an action plan to crack down on narcotics syndicates.

They have also prepared a zone-wise list of areas in the national capital that have become drug-smuggling hubs.

According to a report by India Today, Kalkaji, Nehru Place, Malviya Nagar, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Okhla, Dwarka and Kirti Nagar have been identified as hubs for smuggling.

related news

The inter-state bus terminals and major railway stations were also identified as drug-peddling hubs.

According to the report, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Legal), Rajesh Deo filed an affidavit in the High Court stating: “31 vulnerable schools have been visited for the purpose of proper monitoring and curbing availability and peddling of drugs and narcotic substances among schoolchildren. We have set up district wise anti-narcotics squad led by an official of inspector rank.”

The police stated that the clean-up campaign has resulted in an exponential rise in the confiscation of drugs in the national capital.

There is a 543 percent increase in the seizure of ganja (weed), 443 percent in opium, 305 percent in heroin and 66 percent in cocaine, the report states, citing figures revealed by the police.

The cops have also arrested around 328 people in various drug-related cases this year, the report adds.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 05:49 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.