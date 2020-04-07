App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

31 districts that get most migrants reported one-third of coronavirus cases: Report

There are other places mentioned in Economic Survey 2016-17 such as Valsad in Gujarat and the UT of Puducherry, but they haven't reported any cases at all or reported few cases.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A migrant worker carries his son as they walk along a road with others to return to their village from New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
A migrant worker carries his son as they walk along a road with others to return to their village from New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

Over one-third of coronavirus cases in India are from 31 districts that receive the highest number of migrants, an analysis by The Indian Express has shown.

According to the newspaper, out of the total number of positive cases found by the morning of April 6, Monday (4,281) across 284 districts, over 34 percent come from the districts that have highest number of migrant population. These districts are spread across the country.

For instance, according to the newspaper, going by the Economic Survey 2016-17, the 31 districts attracting the most number of migrants include Gautam Buddh Nagar, all the 11 districts of Delhi; Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban; Chennai, Erode, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore and Tirvallur in Tamil Nadu; Hyderabad Rural and Urban in Telangana and Indore and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, among others.

Close

Some of these places have recorded a significant number of COVID-19 cases.

related news

Among the cities, Delhi, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has recorded 523 cases while Mumbai's reported cases surged past 500 late on April 6. This includes cases that have been reported from Dharavi in Mumbai, considered to be Asia's largest slum and a densely-populated area where officials have said that the possibility of the infection spreading fast could not be ignored.

These cities and districts, according to the newspaper, have been mentioned in the Economic Survey as those with "high net-in migration". There are other places mentioned in the report, too, such as Valsad in Gujarat and the Union Territory of Puducherry, but they haven't reported any cases at all (in the case of Valsad) or have reported fewer cases, like in Puducherry.

After the announcement of the national lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, thousands of migrants across the country made their way to their native places. With the public transport halted, reports had suggested some walking miles to reach their hometowns.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 03:52 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.