31 districts that get most migrants reported one-third of coronavirus cases: Report

A migrant worker carries his son as they walk along a road with others to return to their village from New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

Over one-third of coronavirus cases in India are from 31 districts that receive the highest number of migrants, an analysis by The Indian Express has shown.

According to the newspaper, out of the total number of positive cases found by the morning of April 6, Monday (4,281) across 284 districts, over 34 percent come from the districts that have highest number of migrant population. These districts are spread across the country.

For instance, according to the newspaper, going by the Economic Survey 2016-17, the 31 districts attracting the most number of migrants include Gautam Buddh Nagar, all the 11 districts of Delhi; Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban; Chennai, Erode, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore and Tirvallur in Tamil Nadu; Hyderabad Rural and Urban in Telangana and Indore and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, among others.

Some of these places have recorded a significant number of COVID-19 cases.

Among the cities, Delhi, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has recorded 523 cases while Mumbai's reported cases surged past 500 late on April 6. This includes cases that have been reported from Dharavi in Mumbai, considered to be Asia's largest slum and a densely-populated area where officials have said that the possibility of the infection spreading fast could not be ignored.

These cities and districts, according to the newspaper, have been mentioned in the Economic Survey as those with "high net-in migration". There are other places mentioned in the report, too, such as Valsad in Gujarat and the Union Territory of Puducherry, but they haven't reported any cases at all (in the case of Valsad) or have reported fewer cases, like in Puducherry.

After the announcement of the national lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, thousands of migrants across the country made their way to their native places. With the public transport halted, reports had suggested some walking miles to reach their hometowns.