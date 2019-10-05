App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2019 01:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

31 booked in Madhya Pradesh under NSA for adulteration of food, milk

Apart from this, 87 cases have been registered against other people for adulteration of food products, the official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Madhya Pradesh government has booked 31 persons over the last two-and-a-half months under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly indulging in adulteration of food, milk and dairy products, an official said on October 5.

Apart from this, 87 cases have been registered against other people for adulteration of food products, the official said.

"Starting July 19, total 31 people have been booked under the NSA and charged with adulterating food, milk and dairy products as part of the drive being run in the state to check the malpractices," a deputy director of Madhya Pradesh public relations department said.

Close

"Besides, 87 cases have been registered against people adulterating food products under the drive so far. Total 6,463 samples of milk and milk-based products, food and pan masala were collected since July 16," he added.

related news

The State Food Testing Laboratory has released the test reports of 1,484 samples. Of them, 803 samples were found to be healthy, the officer said.

The state government has also been running a drive against the people, who use adulterants and chemicals to make the vegetables and fruits look fresh, he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 5, 2019 01:24 pm

tags #India #NSA

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.