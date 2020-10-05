3,066 bank employees in Odisha test positive for COVID-19, SBI records largest numbers

More than 3,000 bank employees in Odisha have tested positive for COVID-19 till September 30 and 14 have died, as per the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC).

Of the 3,066 bank employees who tested positive, a majority – 968 infected and one dead are staff of the State Bank of India (SBI). Among private banks, Axis Bank had 390 staff test positive; private banks on the whole have not seen any employee deaths.

Details are as per a letter by SLBC Convenor Arupananda Jena on October 04, ANI reported.

The Odisha Gramya Bank has recorded three employee deaths – the highest in a single bank.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

So far, India has recorded 6,549,373 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 101,782 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases, and infections are rising rapidly in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Odisha has 30,301 active cases and recorded 892 deaths.

India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 83.7 percent.

Globally, there have been over 3.5 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10.33 lakh people have died so far.