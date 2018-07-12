App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3,000 NDRF responders deployed across India for monsoon season: Report

A total of 96 rescue and relief teams have been deployed, out of which 54 teams were pre-positioned in regions vulnerable to flooding.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed around 3,000 responders in 71 locations across the country, in a bid to effectively tackle challenges arising due to floods in the country during the monsoon season.

According to a report by India Today, a total of 96 rescue and relief teams have been deployed, out of which 54 teams were pre-positioned in regions vulnerable to flooding.

As many as 42 teams of the NDRF are permanently deployed in 26 Regional Response Centers (RRCs), across the country.

The RRCs were identified based on the vulnerability of every state, and the need for prompt responses to possible disasters, the report adds.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju visited a NDRF Base on Thursday to assess preparation of the responders for the monsoon season.

Rijiju was briefed by officials about their plans to mitigate risks in a possible disaster-like situation, the report suggests.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 03:24 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #NDRF #Trending News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.