3,000 NDRF responders deployed across India for monsoon season: Report

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed around 3,000 responders in 71 locations across the country, in a bid to effectively tackle challenges arising due to floods in the country during the monsoon season.

According to a report by India Today, a total of 96 rescue and relief teams have been deployed, out of which 54 teams were pre-positioned in regions vulnerable to flooding.

As many as 42 teams of the NDRF are permanently deployed in 26 Regional Response Centers (RRCs), across the country.

The RRCs were identified based on the vulnerability of every state, and the need for prompt responses to possible disasters, the report adds.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju visited a NDRF Base on Thursday to assess preparation of the responders for the monsoon season.

Rijiju was briefed by officials about their plans to mitigate risks in a possible disaster-like situation, the report suggests.