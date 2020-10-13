172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|3000-kg-of-apples-offered-to-deity-as-gujarats-shree-swaminarayan-mandir-reopens-after-6-months-5958121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3,000 kg of apples offered to deity as Gujarat's Shree Swaminarayan Mandir reopens after 6 months

The 3,000 apples were offered to celebrate the Shree Swaminarayan temple’s reopening and will be distributed among COVID-19 positive patients and healthcare workers

Moneycontrol News

Around 3000 kgs of apples were offered to Lord Narnarayan at the Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Ahmedabad on October 13. The apples were offered to celebrate the temple’s reopening after remaining shut for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A priest of the temple told news agency ANI: “After the puja is performed, the apples will be distributed among COVID-19 positive patients and healthcare workers.”
Gujarat currently has a coronavirus caseload of more than 1.5 lakh and 3,566 people have died of the novel coronavirus infection in the state. In Ahmedabad alone, more than 38,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has declared 150 areas as micro containment zones in its efforts to contain spread of the coronavirus disease.
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 04:10 pm

tags #coronavirus #Gujarat #India

