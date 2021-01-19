MARKET NEWS

3,000 farmers from Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar to join kisan tractor parade on Republic Day

On January 18, the Supreme Court declined to pass any order on a plea by Delhi Police seeking an injunction against farmers’ unions from causing any disruption to the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2021 / 06:54 PM IST
Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi on January 7. (File image: Reuters)

Farmers from Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar will be joining the Kisan tractor parade on Republic Day in New Delhi, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said on 19 January.

3,000 farmers are anticipated to drive their tractors to Gazipur on the Delhi border.  A 13-member committee will contact farmers across the district with an appeal to join the parade,” said Karam Singh, president Bharatiya Kisan Union, Uttarakhand, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Ajit Pratap Randhawa, a farmer leader of Bazpur, said that the farmers will leave for Gazipur border on January 23 so that they can reach on time. On January 18, a meeting of farmers was held in Bazpur to overlook the preparations for the tractor rally.

Also Read: Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: SC-appointed committee to meet farmers on January 21, says panel member PK Joshi

In the meeting it was also discussed that committee members will go tour the district to ensure farmers' participation in the rally.

Several farmers from Udham Singh Nagar district have already joined other protesters at Gazipur and have been staying there to participate in the protests.

Farmer's unions have been protesting for 55 days now against the three farm bills, with their demands clearly stating a complete withdrawal of all three laws.  In a bid to pressurize the government further, the unions have decided to have a tractor rally on January 26 in New Delhi, while Republic Day celebrations are carried out.

On Monday the Supreme Court declined to pass any order on a plea by Delhi Police seeking an injunction against farmers’ unions from causing any disruption to the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital.
TAGS: #Agricultural bills #Bharitya Kisan Union #Dilli Chalo farmers protest #Farm Bills 2020 #Tractor Parade
first published: Jan 19, 2021 06:54 pm

