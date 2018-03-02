30 people injured after bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

Over 30 people were injured after a private bus fell into a gorge near Bhaloon Kainchi, about 10 km from Rohru here today, police said.

The passengers had a miraculous escape as the bus did not roll down further into a deep ditch while it was on its way from Rampur to Rohru. All the injured people are safe, the police said, adding fifteen people were discharged after treatment while others were out of danger and recovering.

A case has been registered against driver Pradeep Negi for rash and negligent driving and further investigations are in progress, the police said.