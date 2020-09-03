30 minute Question Hour permitted during Monsoon Session of Parliament after uproar

After an uproar over the Centre's decision to do away with the Question Hour during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, a 30-hour timeframe has now been granted for the same, and only unstarred questions will be taken up, news agency ANI reported.

The Question Hour is the first hour in the House and allows members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to pose questions to the government.

The decision to not hold a Question Hour had been taken keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Zero Hour and other proceedings were to continue as per schedule.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to begin from September 14 and conclude on October 1.

The Opposition had come down heavily on the government's decision, accusing it of reducing Parliament to a 'notice board'.

"I said four months ago that strongmen leaders would use the excuse of the pandemic to stifle democracy and dissent. The notification for the delayed Parliament session blandly announces there will be no Question Hour. How can this be justified in the name of keeping us safe?” Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted on September 2.

This will be the first time that the two House will work in shifts — the Lok Sabha will sit from 9 am to 1 pm on the first day and thereafter from 3 pm to 7 pm till October 1. The Rajya Sabha will sit from 3 pm to 7 pm on the first day and from 9 am to 1 pm thereafter for the remaining session. Parliament will also convene on weekends.