30 media houses to be awarded for their contributions in spreading message of yoga

Thirty media houses will be conferred awards by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar in recognition of their contributions in spreading the message of yoga.

Thirty awards under three categories will be conferred to the media houses at the first 'Antarrashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman' on January 7 here, according to a statement from the I&B ministry.

Eleven awards will be conferred under the category “Best Media Coverage of Yoga in Newspapers".

Eight awards will be conferred under the category “Best Media Coverage of Yoga in Television", while 11 will be conferred under the category “Best Media Coverage of Yoga in Radio".

The awards will comprise a special medal/plaque/trophy and a citation.

The contribution of media in popularising of yoga and the entries was assessed by a jury comprising six members and was headed by Justice C K Prasad, Chairman, Press Council of India.