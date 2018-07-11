App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 09:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

30 held for cheating SBI credit card holders of Rs 5 crore

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Thirty people including 22 tele-callers have been arrested by the Cyberabad police in New Delhi for allegedly cheating nearly 2,000 SBI credit card holders to the tune of Rs five crore.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar told reporters here they acted on a complaint that some unknown persons posing as SBI Credit Card division staff called up customers, collected card details and carried out monetary transactions through online portals.

The mastermind behind the crime, Vijay Kumar Sharma was among those arrested, he said.

Twenty-two of those arrested were telecallers, mostly women, who helped the other accused to carry out the crime, he added.

From the last week of February, three of the accused, who were running fake SBI credit card call centres by engaging 22 telecallers to cheat SBI credit card customers by obtaining their card details including OTP numbers through a website (www.jayyshree.com) to carry out transactions, Sajjanar said.

All the accused were arrested July 8 and produced before a local court in Delhi, which directed that the 22 telecallers appear before the Station House Officer of the Cyber Crimes Police Station here on July 23.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 09:52 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

